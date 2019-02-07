Dr. Sean Donahue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donahue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Donahue, MD
Overview of Dr. Sean Donahue, MD
Dr. Sean Donahue, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Donahue works at
Dr. Donahue's Office Locations
Vanderbilt Eye Institute2311 Pierce Ave, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 936-2020Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Office3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
4 of my 5 children have vision issues. I have seen Dr. Donahue many times. He has performed 3 surgeries on my children. Yes I have waited many long hours in his waiting room and in the exam room. Dr. Donahue is brilliant, and I would wait longer if needed for my children. He saved my oldest son's vision. Parents, do what he says and wait patiently....it is so worth it! I have trusted Vanderbilt eye doctors for the best vision my children can have....I will continue!
About Dr. Sean Donahue, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1083706402
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donahue has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donahue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donahue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donahue works at
Dr. Donahue has seen patients for Diplopia, Exotropia and Paralytic Strabismus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donahue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Donahue. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donahue.
