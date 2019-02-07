Overview of Dr. Sean Donahue, MD

Dr. Sean Donahue, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Donahue works at Vanderbilt Eye Institute in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Exotropia and Paralytic Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.