Dr. Sean Dort, MD
Overview of Dr. Sean Dort, MD
Dr. Sean Dort, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Dort's Office Locations
Southern Nevada Surgery Specialists Ltd.10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 201, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 914-2420
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He had great bedside manner, and the procedure of a biopsy was done without one ounce of pain, thanks so much Dr. Dort !
About Dr. Sean Dort, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University South Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
