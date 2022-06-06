Dr. Sean Edmunds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edmunds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Edmunds, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sean Edmunds, MD
Dr. Sean Edmunds, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Edmunds works at
Dr. Edmunds' Office Locations
St Marks OB/GYN Associates1140 E 3900 S Ste 400, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 268-6811Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- PHCS
- SelectCare
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After my first surgeon failed to properly identify and diagnose my condition, Dr. Edmunds provided above and beyond care from the moment I contacted him for a second opinion. In a 45 minute Telehealth appointment, without ever seeing me in person, Dr. Edmunds was able to make an accurate diagnosis and recommend the proper treatment. I traveled from Idaho to Utah for surgery with Dr. Edmunds; The trip was well worth it! When I arrived for my surgery at the hospital, everything went smoothly, and Dr. Edmunds was involved in every step, making me feel comfortable about having another surgery. All of my questions were answered, even pathology was lightning fast, and Dr. Edmunds made sure to call my spouse and myself at different points after the surgery to make sure I was feeling well. I am so grateful to Dr. Edmunds- for his knowledge, his expert hands, and his calming, kind demeanor during such a difficult time in a woman's life. I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Edmunds!
About Dr. Sean Edmunds, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1508155193
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edmunds has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edmunds accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edmunds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edmunds has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Miscarriages, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edmunds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Edmunds. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edmunds.
