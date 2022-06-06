Overview of Dr. Sean Edmunds, MD

Dr. Sean Edmunds, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Edmunds works at St. Mark's OBGYN in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Miscarriages along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.