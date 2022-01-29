Dr. Sean Egan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Egan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Egan, MD
Overview of Dr. Sean Egan, MD
Dr. Sean Egan, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.
Dr. Egan works at
Dr. Egan's Office Locations
Riverside Medical Group443 Northfield Ave Fl 1, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 324-0103
David M Pizzanodpm LLC135 Bloomfield Ave Ste K, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (973) 324-0103
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr. Egan for a year and a half because of an enlarged prostate. He and his staff are all very experienced, knowledgeable and caring. I never feel rushed and my condition is improving. I would recommend him highly to anyone needing a urologist.
About Dr. Sean Egan, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1164588711
Education & Certifications
- UMDN Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- UMDNJ
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Egan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Egan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Egan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Egan works at
Dr. Egan has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Egan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Egan speaks Portuguese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Egan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Egan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Egan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Egan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.