Overview of Dr. Sean Egan, MD

Dr. Sean Egan, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.



Dr. Egan works at Riverside Medical Group in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Bloomfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.