Dr. Sean Fahey, MD
Overview of Dr. Sean Fahey, MD
Dr. Sean Fahey, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard.
Dr. Fahey works at
Dr. Fahey's Office Locations
Lake Medical Associates128 Medical Park Rd Ste 101, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 658-1001
Lake Norman Medical Group Primary Care Gateway157 Professional Park Dr Ste A, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 658-1001
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fahey is a very knowledgeable, caring, and friendly doctor. Him and his staff always make sure you are comfortable and answer all your questions. Highly recommend Dr. Fahey!!
About Dr. Sean Fahey, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1619976479
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Med Center
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fahey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fahey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fahey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fahey has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fahey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Fahey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fahey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fahey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fahey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.