Dr. Sean Fine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sean Fine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Riverside, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Locations
Brown Physicians Patient Center375 Wampanoag Trl Ste 202A, Riverside, RI 02915 Directions (401) 649-4030Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sean Fine, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1114210267
Education & Certifications
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.