Overview of Dr. Sean Fischer, MD

Dr. Sean Fischer, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Fischer works at Santa Monica Hematology-Oncology Assocs in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lymphocytosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.