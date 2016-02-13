Dr. Sean Fitzsimmons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzsimmons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Fitzsimmons, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sean Fitzsimmons, MD
Dr. Sean Fitzsimmons, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Fitzsimmons works at
Dr. Fitzsimmons' Office Locations
-
1
Upper East Orthopaedics, PC315 E 83rd St, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 986-9200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fitzsimmons?
Dr.Fitzsimmons, though young, is a throw back to the old days when doctors took the time to listen to their patients, show them respect and kindness and not rush them out of their offices. This gentleman knows what he is doing and explains procedures and options as he goes along. I am so glad that a friend in the know recommended Dr.Fitzsimmons to me.
About Dr. Sean Fitzsimmons, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1639318009
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fitzsimmons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fitzsimmons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fitzsimmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fitzsimmons works at
Dr. Fitzsimmons has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitzsimmons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzsimmons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzsimmons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzsimmons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzsimmons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.