Overview of Dr. Sean Fitzsimmons, MD

Dr. Sean Fitzsimmons, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Fitzsimmons works at Upper E Orthopaedics, PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.