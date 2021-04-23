Dr. Flynn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sean Flynn, MD
Overview of Dr. Sean Flynn, MD
Dr. Sean Flynn, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.
Dr. Flynn works at
Dr. Flynn's Office Locations
Step By Step Pediatrics PC299 Glenwood Ave, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (973) 937-5038
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Flynn and his staff are very helpful and friendly.
About Dr. Sean Flynn, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
- The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
- Unc-Greensboro
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flynn works at
Dr. Flynn speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Flynn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flynn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.