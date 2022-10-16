Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Freeman, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Freeman, MD
Dr. Michael Freeman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Freeman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Freeman's Office Locations
-
1
Walton Way Family Medicine11220 Elm Ln Ste 101, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freeman?
In my 50’s I spent many hours searching plastic surgery websites and reviews, knowing that one day I would want to have a facelift. After retiring and settling in a new location, I was ready to make a decision. I do not have a “cookie cutter” face and knew that I would need to find someone who didn’t use the “one size fits all” approach. Among my past issues had been tear troughs, and the final straw for me was when the “Marionette Lines” became deeper and started sagging along with my neck— so my hunt began in earnest. I was discouraged to see so many photos on websites that used obvious lighting and positioning methods to highlight before and after effects. I didn’t like the pulled look, and didn’t really think the changes looked like they would last very long. I decided to see if I could find someone who specialized in face and neck areas, and that’s when I found Dr. Sean Freeman at ONLY FACES in Charlotte, NC. From the first contact I found the most kind, knowledgeable
About Dr. Michael Freeman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1205995602
Education & Certifications
- Fellowship In Facial Plastic Surgery
- Head & Neck Surgical Residency
- General Surgical Internship, Santa Barbara College Hospital
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman works at
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.