Dr. Michael Freeman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (77)
Map Pin Small Charlotte, NC
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Freeman, MD

Dr. Michael Freeman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Freeman works at Walton Way Family Medicine in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Freeman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Walton Way Family Medicine
    11220 Elm Ln Ste 101, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 825-6894

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Nose
Deviated Septum
Neck Liposuction
Broken Nose
Deviated Septum
Neck Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 16, 2022
    In my 50’s I spent many hours searching plastic surgery websites and reviews, knowing that one day I would want to have a facelift. After retiring and settling in a new location, I was ready to make a decision. I do not have a “cookie cutter” face and knew that I would need to find someone who didn’t use the “one size fits all” approach. Among my past issues had been tear troughs, and the final straw for me was when the “Marionette Lines” became deeper and started sagging along with my neck— so my hunt began in earnest. I was discouraged to see so many photos on websites that used obvious lighting and positioning methods to highlight before and after effects. I didn’t like the pulled look, and didn’t really think the changes looked like they would last very long. I decided to see if I could find someone who specialized in face and neck areas, and that’s when I found Dr. Sean Freeman at ONLY FACES in Charlotte, NC. From the first contact I found the most kind, knowledgeable
    JeanMM — Oct 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Freeman, MD
    About Dr. Michael Freeman, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205995602
    Education & Certifications

    • Fellowship In Facial Plastic Surgery
    • Head & Neck Surgical Residency
    • General Surgical Internship, Santa Barbara College Hospital
    • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Freeman works at Walton Way Family Medicine in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Freeman’s profile.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

