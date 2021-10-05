Overview

Dr. Sean Fuller, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Irmo, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF SC SCH OF MED|University of South Carolina At Columbia and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Fuller works at South Carolina Internal Medcn in Irmo, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.