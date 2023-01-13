Dr. Sean Gallagher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallagher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Gallagher, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sean Gallagher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and St. David's Medical Center.
Central3901 Medical Pkwy Ste 301, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 960-4590Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Gallagher was very open and understanding of my concerns. He answered all my questions thoroughly, and I left feeling I had been listened to. Well worth the visit.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Scripps Clinic
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Gallagher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gallagher accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallagher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gallagher has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gallagher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gallagher speaks Spanish.
230 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallagher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallagher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallagher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallagher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.