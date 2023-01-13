Overview of Dr. Sean Gallagher, MD

Dr. Sean Gallagher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Gallagher works at ATX ORTHOPEDICS in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.