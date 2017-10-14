Dr. Sean Garrean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garrean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Garrean, MD
Dr. Sean Garrean, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lagrange, IN. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and Parkview Lagrange Hospital.
Parkview Lagrange Hospital207 N Townline Rd, Lagrange, IN 46761 Directions (260) 266-5300Thursday9:00am - 3:30pm
Ppg - Pediatric Cardiology Carnegie Blvd8028 Carnegie Blvd Ste 500, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 489-8898
Northeast Indiana Colon Rectal Surgeons PC11141 Parkview Plaza Dr Ste 310, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 489-8898
PPG Colon/Rectal Surgery Group11104 Parkview Circle Dr Ste 320, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 266-5300
- Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
- Parkview Lagrange Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
I was referred to Dr. Garrean by my family physician. I phoned his office and the same day within 3 hours I was able to see him for a consolation. That in its self is unbelievable. He entered the room and as he introduced himself to my husband and myself I knew right away what a kind person he was. He took the time with us to explain my problems in the terms we could understand and in such a very caring way. I would highly recommend Dr. Garrean to anyone needing a consolation.Nancy Geiselman
- General Surgery
- English
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
