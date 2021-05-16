Dr. Sean Ghidella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghidella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Ghidella, MD
Overview of Dr. Sean Ghidella, MD
Dr. Sean Ghidella, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.
Dr. Ghidella works at
Dr. Ghidella's Office Locations
-
1
Puget Sound Orthopaedics2727 Hollycroft St Ste 110, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions
-
2
Puget Sound Orthopaedics - Lakewood7308 Bridgeport Way W Ste 307, Lakewood, WA 98499 Directions
-
3
Puget Sound Orthopedics1724 West Union Ave Ste 100, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghidella?
Dr. Ghidella explained the surgery, exactly what he would do, and the reason he believed it would bring the best result. He also clearly answered every question I asked.
About Dr. Sean Ghidella, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1538135322
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Am Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Madigan Army Med Ctr|University of Rochester
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Hand Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Clare Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghidella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghidella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ghidella using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ghidella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghidella works at
Dr. Ghidella has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghidella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghidella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghidella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghidella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghidella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.