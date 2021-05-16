See All Hand Surgeons in Gig Harbor, WA
Dr. Sean Ghidella, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sean Ghidella, MD

Dr. Sean Ghidella, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.

Dr. Ghidella works at Puget Sound Orthopaedics in Gig Harbor, WA with other offices in Lakewood, WA and Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ghidella's Office Locations

    Puget Sound Orthopaedics
    2727 Hollycroft St Ste 110, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Puget Sound Orthopaedics - Lakewood
    7308 Bridgeport Way W Ste 307, Lakewood, WA 98499 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Puget Sound Orthopedics
    1724 West Union Ave Ste 100, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 16, 2021
    Dr. Ghidella explained the surgery, exactly what he would do, and the reason he believed it would bring the best result. He also clearly answered every question I asked.
    — May 16, 2021
    About Dr. Sean Ghidella, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1538135322
    Education & Certifications

    • Walter Reed Am Med Ctr
    • UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
    • Madigan Army Med Ctr|University of Rochester
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Hand Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Clare Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Ghidella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghidella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghidella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghidella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghidella has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghidella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghidella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghidella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghidella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghidella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

