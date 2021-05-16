Overview of Dr. Sean Ghidella, MD

Dr. Sean Ghidella, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.



Dr. Ghidella works at Puget Sound Orthopaedics in Gig Harbor, WA with other offices in Lakewood, WA and Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.