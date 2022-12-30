Dr. Sean Graham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Graham, MD
Dr. Sean Graham, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans, La.
The Spine Diagnostic & Pain Treatment Center - Baton Rouge5408 Flanders Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-5554Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
The Spine Diagnostic & Pain Treatment Center - Gonzales1014 Saint Clair Blvd Ste 1020, Gonzales, LA 70737 Directions (225) 769-5554Tuesday8:00am - 12:00pm
The Spine Diagnostic & Pain Treatment Center - Prairieville14169 Highway 73 Ste C, Prairieville, LA 70769 Directions (225) 769-5554
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
This is the pain management Doctor awesome and cares
About Dr. Sean Graham, MD
Education & Certifications
- Pain Management, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, Oh
- Anesthesiology, Ochsner Clinic Foundation, New Orleans, La
- Internal Medicine, Ochsner Clinic Foundation, New Orleans, La
- Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans, La
- Biology, Nicholls State University, Thibodaux, La (Graduated Cum Laude)
Dr. Graham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graham has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.
