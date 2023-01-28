Overview of Dr. Sean Gratton, MD

Dr. Sean Gratton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Health Truman Medical Center.



Dr. Gratton works at SABATES EYE CENTERS in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Migraine and Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.