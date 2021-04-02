Dr. Sean Halleran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halleran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Halleran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sean Halleran, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, Integris Health Edmond and Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Halleran works at
Locations
Integris Cardiovascular Physician3433 NW 56th St Ste 660, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 917-3527
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
- Integris Health Edmond
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been dealing with persistent atrial fibrillation for over 5 years. Dr. Halleran just performed my second (and last) ablation. He is incredibly skillful and extremely honest and realistic about my medical situation. He is also compassionate and encourages me to be successful in my health. Working with Dr. Halleran is a two-way street; I try to be a compliant patient. If you are willing to do your part (take medications according to directions, lose weight, exercise, etc.), Dr. Halleran will do his part.
About Dr. Sean Halleran, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Halleran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halleran has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Fibrillation and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halleran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
