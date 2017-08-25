Overview of Dr. Sean Hanley, MD

Dr. Sean Hanley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mid Coast Hospital and Stephens Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hanley works at Spectrum Orthopaedics in Portland, ME with other offices in Norway, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.