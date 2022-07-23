See All Podiatrists in Lubbock, TX
Dr. Sean Harper, DPM

Podiatry
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Lubbock, TX
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sean Harper, DPM

Dr. Sean Harper, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery.

Dr. Harper works at Schwarzentraub Foot Clinic PC in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harper's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Schwarzentraub Foot Clinic PC
    4601 66th St Ste A, Lubbock, TX 79414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 793-3668
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Healing Diabetic Foot Ulcer Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Foot Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Sean Harper, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730539255
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Unitypoint Trinity Regional Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Undergraduate School

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.