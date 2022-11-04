Overview

Dr. Sean Haugh, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Haugh works at Valley Psychiatric Medical Grp in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Adjustment Disorder , Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.