Dr. Sean Haugh, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
Sean Y.i. Haugh M.d. Inc.1570 The Alameda Ste 228, San Jose, CA 95126 Directions (408) 293-3888
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Best doctor/ therapist I’ve ever had. Was patient and diligent in helping me understand my issues and slowly but surely work past them. Built a strong foundation of trust overtime in therapy that helped ground me in reality so I could move forward. Now looking back as an adult, I can understand how lucky I was to have such a talented therapist/psychiatrist. He definitely saved my life and even today years after treatment, the things he taught me come up in my life and I go “oh yeah, so this is what Dr.Haugh meant!” Also, he had some pretty funny aphorisms that helped me remember his advice!
Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Haugh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haugh has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Haugh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.