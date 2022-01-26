Dr. Sean Henderson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Henderson, DO
Overview of Dr. Sean Henderson, DO
Dr. Sean Henderson, DO is an Urology Specialist in American Fork, UT. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV AZ COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, American Fork Hospital, Mountain View Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Henderson's Office Locations
Summit Urology Group - American Fork1159 E 200 N Ste 300, American Fork, UT 84003 Directions (435) 264-5964Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- American Fork Hospital
- Mountain View Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptional Doctor. Very personable and caring. Took the time to explain what was going on and made what could have been, well is, an uncomfortable situation tolerable. I feel very confident in his ability.
About Dr. Sean Henderson, DO
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohiohealth (Associated Hospital Of MD Anderson Cancer Network) Robotics Fellowship, Director Ronney Abaza
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Albert Einstein Healthcare Network
- MIDWESTERN UNIV AZ COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Urological Surgery
