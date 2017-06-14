Dr. Henry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sean Henry, MD
Overview of Dr. Sean Henry, MD
Dr. Sean Henry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry's Office Locations
- 1 48 E 43rd St, New York, NY 10017 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Henry got me through my difficult pregnancy and delivered my daughter via C-section. He's got a great sense of humor, and an excellent bedside manner. He's an excellent doctor.
About Dr. Sean Henry, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1932390259
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
