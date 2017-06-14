Overview of Dr. Sean Henry, MD

Dr. Sean Henry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.



They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.