Dr. Sean Heron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sean Heron, MD
Dr. Sean Heron, MD is an Urology Specialist in South Pasadena, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Heron's Office Locations
Pinellas Urology Inc1615 Pasadena Ave S Ste 280, South Pasadena, FL 33707 Directions (727) 347-3116
- 2 1401 Pasadena Ave S, South Pasadena, FL 33707 Directions (203) 942-2909
Palms of Pasadena Hospital1501 Pasadena Ave S, South Pasadena, FL 33707 Directions (727) 381-8667
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor Very Thorough
About Dr. Sean Heron, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1164486262
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heron has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Heron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.