Overview

Dr. Sean Hodson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Crestview, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital and North Okaloosa Medical Center.



Dr. Hodson works at White Sands Podiatry in Crestview, FL with other offices in Miramar Beach, FL, Fort Walton Beach, FL and Niceville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Diabetes Type 2 and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.