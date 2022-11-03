Dr. Sean Hodson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Hodson, DPM
Overview
Dr. Sean Hodson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Crestview, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital and North Okaloosa Medical Center.
Dr. Hodson works at
Locations
-
1
White Sands Podiatry502 S Ferdon Blvd Unit B, Crestview, FL 32536 Directions
-
2
Miramar Beach / Destin White Sands Podiatry7720 US Highway 98 W Ste 240, Miramar Beach, FL 32550 Directions (850) 622-1607
-
3
Ft. Walton Beach White Sands Podiatry2010 Lewis Turner Blvd, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 226-6839
-
4
Dress Cosmetic Surgery P.A.11 Racetrack Rd NE Ste E4, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 315-4141
-
5
White Sands Podiatry Niceville4554 E Highway 20, Niceville, FL 32578 Directions (850) 622-1607Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
6
Crestview White Sands Podiatry550 Redstone Ave W Ste 320, Crestview, FL 32536 Directions (850) 306-1118
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- North Okaloosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hodson?
Dr. Hodson was very patient with my anxiety-ridden Asperger's tween. He was able to perform the needed procedure quickly while attempting to distract her with humor. She was pleasantly surprised and said "it wasn't that bad". Thank you for putting her at ease!
About Dr. Sean Hodson, DPM
- Podiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1114225380
Education & Certifications
- Greater Texas Education Foundation - West Houston Medical Center - PM&S 36 Month Surgical Residency
- West Houston Medical Cneter
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hodson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hodson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hodson works at
Dr. Hodson has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Diabetes Type 2 and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hodson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.