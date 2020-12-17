Overview

Dr. Sean Hunt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Hunt works at Frederick Endoscopy Center in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastrointestinal Malabsorption and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.