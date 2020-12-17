Dr. Sean Hunt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Hunt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sean Hunt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Hunt works at
Locations
Frederick Endoscopy Center7115 Guilford Dr Ste 201, Frederick, MD 21704 Directions (301) 695-6800Monday6:45am - 4:30pmTuesday6:45am - 4:30pmWednesday6:45am - 4:30pmThursday6:45am - 4:30pmFriday6:45am - 4:30pm
Frederick Gastroenterolgy Assoc310 W 9th St, Frederick, MD 21701 Directions (301) 695-6800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hunt is my Dr. and I would very highly recommend him. Takes time and no rushing patients. Very knowledgeable and explains in terms I understand. I travel a hour each way to see Dr. Hunt. Both my husband and I have been patients for years. He gets 10 stars from us.
About Dr. Sean Hunt, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1093718504
Education & Certifications
- University Conn
- Thos Jefferson
- Thos Jefferson
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hunt has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastrointestinal Malabsorption and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunt.
