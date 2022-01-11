Overview

Dr. Sean Hurley, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Hurley works at Digestive Disease Physicians in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.