Dr. Sean Hurley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sean Hurley, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Hurley works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Disease Physicians6355 Walker Ln Ste 303, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 644-4461
-
2
Digestive Disease Physicians4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 305, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 751-5763
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Hurley for my gastro-intestinal issues and I could not have been more pleased with the experience. He was incredibly kind and compassionate. I was able to be very honest with him and discuss my conners and my medical history. He answered all my questions and took the time to explain our next steps so that I could understand everything. If I could see Dr. Hurley for every medical condition I would. His bedside manner and demeanor are outstanding.
About Dr. Sean Hurley, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1700936598
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
