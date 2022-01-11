See All Gastroenterologists in Alexandria, VA
Dr. Sean Hurley, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Sean Hurley, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sean Hurley, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.

Dr. Hurley works at Digestive Disease Physicians in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Digestive Disease Physicians
    6355 Walker Ln Ste 303, Alexandria, VA 22310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 644-4461
  2. 2
    Digestive Disease Physicians
    4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 305, Alexandria, VA 22304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 751-5763

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Diverticulitis, Intestinal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hurley?

    Jan 11, 2022
    I saw Dr. Hurley for my gastro-intestinal issues and I could not have been more pleased with the experience. He was incredibly kind and compassionate. I was able to be very honest with him and discuss my conners and my medical history. He answered all my questions and took the time to explain our next steps so that I could understand everything. If I could see Dr. Hurley for every medical condition I would. His bedside manner and demeanor are outstanding.
    — Jan 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sean Hurley, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sean Hurley, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hurley to family and friends

    Dr. Hurley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hurley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sean Hurley, MD.

    About Dr. Sean Hurley, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700936598
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Hurley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hurley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hurley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hurley works at Digestive Disease Physicians in Alexandria, VA. View the full address on Dr. Hurley’s profile.

    Dr. Hurley has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hurley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sean Hurley, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.