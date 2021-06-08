See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Sean Hwang, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.3 (31)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sean Hwang, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Hwang works at Northwell Health Neurosurgery in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Neuroscience Institute at Great Neck
    611 Northern Blvd Ste 150, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 325-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Ambulatory EEG With Video Monitoring Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Electrodiagnostic Testing Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Idiopathic Generalized Chevron Icon
Epileptic Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Episodic Loss of Consiousness Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Generalized-Onset Seizures Chevron Icon
Intractable Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Loss of Consciousness Chevron Icon
Management of VNS Devices for the Treatment of Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroimaging Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Partial Seizure Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Nonepileptic Seizures Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Refractory Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Secondarily Generalized Seizure Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Status Epilepticus Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Lobe Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Temporal Lobe Seizure Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Larry Doran — Jun 08, 2021
    About Dr. Sean Hwang, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649208372
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Presbyterian Hospital
    • Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
    • Englewood Hospital And Med Center
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    • Tufts University
    • Epilepsy
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Hwang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hwang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hwang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hwang works at Northwell Health Neurosurgery in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hwang’s profile.

    Dr. Hwang has seen patients for Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hwang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hwang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hwang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hwang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hwang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

