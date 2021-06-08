Dr. Sean Hwang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hwang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Hwang, MD
Overview
Dr. Sean Hwang, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Neuroscience Institute at Great Neck611 Northern Blvd Ste 150, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 325-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hwang is a terrific doctor ! He is compassionate and kind, very knowledgeable about my condition. I appreciate how Dr Hwang listens to my concerns in a very respectful manner.. I have never felt rushed during an appointment. He is very interested in improving and updating my treatment plan. I also appreciate rapidly he responds to communications. Highly recommend him!
About Dr. Sean Hwang, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
- Englewood Hospital And Med Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Tufts University
- Epilepsy
