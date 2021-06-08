Overview

Dr. Sean Hwang, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Hwang works at Northwell Health Neurosurgery in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.