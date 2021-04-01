See All Interventional Cardiologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Sean Javaheri, DO

Interventional Cardiology
22 years of experience

Dr. Sean Javaheri, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Doctors Hospital.

Dr. Javaheri works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912
    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 01, 2021
    I am a new patient, having seen Dr. Javaheri twice at his office and once at the hospital in the past 3 months. I found him to be punctual, professional, approachable with my questions, thorough, and knowledgeable. He explained the various aspects of my condition and the rationale for the chosen treatment. He told me what to expect from the medications. And, he outlined both the short-term expectations and long-term potentialities for my condition. He's not long on chit-chat, but then I don't see him for casual conversation. As a cardiologist, however, he meets all of my expectations, and I highly recommend him.
    Brenda Mocsiran — Apr 01, 2021
    • Interventional Cardiology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1982677605
    Education & Certifications

    • Brooke Army Mc
    • Tripler Army Medical Center
    • MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED
    • Augusta University Medical Center
    • Doctors Hospital

    Dr. Sean Javaheri, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Javaheri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Javaheri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Javaheri works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA.

    Dr. Javaheri has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Heart Disease, and more.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Javaheri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Javaheri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Javaheri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

