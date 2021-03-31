Dr. Sean Jebraili, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jebraili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Jebraili, MD
Overview of Dr. Sean Jebraili, MD
Dr. Sean Jebraili, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their residency with VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Jebraili works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jebraili's Office Locations
-
1
Commonwealth Neurosurgery, LLC - Fairfax8280 Willow Oaks Corporate Dr Ste 600, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 470-8081
-
2
Commonwealth Neurosurgery, LLC - Leesburg19465 Deerfield Ave Ste 307, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Directions (571) 470-8082Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- One Net
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jebraili?
He performed a laminectomy and fusion of my lumbar spine.
About Dr. Sean Jebraili, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1437118957
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jebraili has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jebraili accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jebraili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jebraili works at
Dr. Jebraili has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jebraili on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Jebraili. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jebraili.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jebraili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jebraili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.