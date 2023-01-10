Dr. Sean Jereb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jereb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Jereb, MD
Overview of Dr. Sean Jereb, MD
Dr. Sean Jereb, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Dr. Jereb works at
Dr. Jereb's Office Locations
-
1
Barrington Orthopedic Specialists929 W Higgins Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60195 Directions (847) 285-4200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Barrington Orthopedic Specialists864 W Stearns Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 285-4200
-
3
Barrington Orthopedic Specialists404 McHenry Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 285-4200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Barrington Orthopedic Specialists Ltd120 E Higgins Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 285-4200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jereb?
Dr Jereb is very personable. He went over the results of my MRI with me and explained the problems and treatment options. He gave me a steroid injection which was only a little uncomfortable, but has helped a lot.
About Dr. Sean Jereb, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1326039785
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern Univeristy Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jereb has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jereb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jereb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jereb works at
Dr. Jereb has seen patients for Joint Pain and Rotator Cuff Tendinosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jereb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
138 patients have reviewed Dr. Jereb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jereb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jereb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jereb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.