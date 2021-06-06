Dr. Sean Kaloostian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaloostian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Kaloostian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sean Kaloostian, MD
Dr. Sean Kaloostian, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from University of California - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Kaloostian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kaloostian's Office Locations
-
1
Haider Spine Center Medical Group Inc6276 River Crest Dr Ste A, Riverside, CA 92507 Directions (951) 355-7580Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaloostian?
Dr. Kaloostian Listens. He best understands the most recent technical advances in spinal care of all the drs. I have consulted with in Riverside. He grafted, fused and removed a disc from my neck in 2019 in the least traumatic surgery (Degenerative Disc Disease)of my experiences since 1973. He did NOT Force Opiates on me!!!
About Dr. Sean Kaloostian, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1750607099
Education & Certifications
- University of California - Irvine
- University of California - Los Angeles
- University of California - Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaloostian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaloostian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaloostian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaloostian works at
Dr. Kaloostian speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaloostian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaloostian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaloostian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaloostian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.