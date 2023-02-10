Dr. Sean Kaminsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaminsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Kaminsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Sean Kaminsky, MD
Dr. Sean Kaminsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine|Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Kaminsky works at
Dr. Kaminsky's Office Locations
Murfreesboro Medical Clinic1004 N Highland Ave, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Directions (615) 278-7575
Pinnacle Surgical Partners5653 Frist Blvd Ste 731, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 622-4501
Seven Springs Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine317 Seven Springs Way Ste 101, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 592-2704
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- American International Group (AIG)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Prime Health Services
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have had surgery on both shoulders and still had problems. Dr. Kaminsky did surgery on my shoulder on 11/16/2022 and I have not had any pain in the right shoulder since the surgery. My shoulder has never felt or been as good as it is now. No pain, it does not act as a rubber band when I am reaching outward. I am so glad for Dr. Kaminsky, my shoulder has never been as good as it is now. I will have him for my Left shoulder.
About Dr. Sean Kaminsky, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1528030541
Education & Certifications
- Hughston Spts Med Clin
- Hughston Clinic - Columbus|Hughston Clinic-Columbus|Hughston Clinic-Columbus
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine|Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaminsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaminsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaminsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaminsky has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaminsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
162 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaminsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaminsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaminsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaminsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.