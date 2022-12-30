Dr. Sean Keem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Keem, MD
Overview of Dr. Sean Keem, MD
Dr. Sean Keem, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Keem works at
Dr. Keem's Office Locations
-
1
The Polyclinic Broadway1145 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 860-4431
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keem?
I had trouble with back, and leg pain and numbness. Saw many other doctors (go to physical therapy) with no results, just got worse, for 4 long years. Referred to Dr. Keem, made appointment and upon arriving at Dr. Keems office, somehow I knew this was going to be different. Dr. Keem was polite, knowledgeable and shared an interest in eliminating my pain. MRI (11th one) showed exactly as the first one and Dr. Keem made a game plan and in a couple of weeks he performed his surgical magic and upon waking up in recovery, I could move better and felt better. Within 3 days following surgery, most of my back and leg pain was gone (subsided) and have been getting better ever since! Why did I have to suffer for 4 years and waste all that time and money with other doctors? WHY? I can't say enough about Dr. Keem and his Nurse Laura....Thank you so very much, I am getting my quality of life back.
About Dr. Sean Keem, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1205924784
Education & Certifications
- Craig Hospital
- Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
- University Of California, School Of Medicine
- University of California at Santa Barbara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keem has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keem works at
Dr. Keem has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Keem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.