Overview of Dr. Sean Keem, MD

Dr. Sean Keem, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Keem works at Polyclinic Madison Ctr Ortho in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.