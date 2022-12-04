See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Colorado Springs, CO
Super Profile

Dr. Sean Kelly, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sean Kelly, MD

Dr. Sean Kelly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Medical Center and UCHealth Memorial Hospital North.

Dr. Kelly works at Centura Orthopedics Briargate in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kelly's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pinnacle Orthopedic Alliance PC
    4105 Briargate Pkwy Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 776-7846

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Francis Medical Center
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 04, 2022
    Dr. Kelly did ACL surgery on me this year, and I am back to playing sports with no problems. Every step of the way was a great experience for me. His office staff was helpful and kind, and Dr. Kelly was professional and compassionate throughout the entire process.
    Ty Parker — Dec 04, 2022
    About Dr. Sean Kelly, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154677508
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cincinnati Sports Medicine Orthopedic Center Dr. Frank Noyes
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lecom Health System At Millcreek Community Hospital, Erie, Pa
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

