Dr. Sean Kelly, MD
Dr. Sean Kelly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Medical Center and UCHealth Memorial Hospital North.
Pinnacle Orthopedic Alliance PC4105 Briargate Pkwy Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 776-7846
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Medical Center
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital North
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Dr. Kelly did ACL surgery on me this year, and I am back to playing sports with no problems. Every step of the way was a great experience for me. His office staff was helpful and kind, and Dr. Kelly was professional and compassionate throughout the entire process.
About Dr. Sean Kelly, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1154677508
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Sports Medicine Orthopedic Center Dr. Frank Noyes
- Lecom Health System At Millcreek Community Hospital, Erie, Pa
- Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine
