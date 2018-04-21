Dr. Kenniff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sean Kenniff, MD
Overview of Dr. Sean Kenniff, MD
Dr. Sean Kenniff, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Kenniff works at
Dr. Kenniff's Office Locations
Advanced Diabetes Treatment Centers of1150 N 35th Ave Ste 590, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 265-9500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kenniff?
Saw Dr. Kenniff in the ER at Memorial West Hospital. Made me feel very comfortable right from the start. A genuinely caring physician in the style of your family doctor of years past. I've needed to contact him after my discharge from the hospital and he's always responded promptly. We were very impressed with the level of care Dr. K provided. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Sean Kenniff, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kenniff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kenniff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kenniff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kenniff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kenniff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kenniff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.