Overview of Dr. Sean Koh, MD

Dr. Sean Koh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Koh works at GEORGIA RETINA PC in Cumming, GA with other offices in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.