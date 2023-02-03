Dr. Sean Koh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Koh, MD
Overview of Dr. Sean Koh, MD
Dr. Sean Koh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Koh works at
Dr. Koh's Office Locations
-
1
Georgia Retina PC960 Sanders Rd Ste 500, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (678) 679-4830Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Georgia Retina PC575 Professional Dr Ste 550, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 405-0922
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koh?
I had an experience where I temporarily lost my vision. I was lucky enough to come across Dr. Koh and he provided me with excellent insights and information. I was undergoing a difficult diagnosis and demonstrated patient advocacy when he raised some concerns about my interactions with another doctor and encourage me to seek a second opinion. This is the benefit of having a team of doctors. Sometimes their opinions may differ, but being able to keep the patient in mind first is what matters. As long as he's in my insurance network, I'll stay with this doctor. When you find really good ones who are thorough, I will stay and won't mind the wait. Sometimes a long wait is a sign that the doctor's office is always fully booked because they are just that good.
About Dr. Sean Koh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1588667620
Education & Certifications
- Mass Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Bu School Of Med|Bu School Of Medicine
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koh works at
Dr. Koh has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Koh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.