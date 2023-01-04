Dr. Sean Koppe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koppe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Koppe, MD
Dr. Sean Koppe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, Cgh Medical Center, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Loyola University Medical Center, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center, Silver Cross Hospital, SwedishAmerican Hospital and University Of Illinois Hospital.
University of Illinois At Chicago840 S Wood St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 355-3558
Northwestern Medicine Kovler Organ Transplantation Center676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1900, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- Cgh Medical Center
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Loyola University Medical Center
- OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Silver Cross Hospital
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
- University Of Illinois Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr Koppe is a highly knowledgeable, empathetic, and attentive physician. He does not rush through his appointments and really listens to all concerns. Dr Koppe explains complicated medical issues with logical, simplified terminology that is easy to understand. His “bedside manner” is genuinely thoughtful, kind, and caring. You know he’s absolutely offering the BEST of the BEST medical accommodations!
About Dr. Sean Koppe, MD
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Koppe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koppe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koppe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koppe has seen patients for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Cirrhosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koppe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Koppe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koppe.
