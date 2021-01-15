Dr. Sean Lacey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lacey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Lacey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sean Lacey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Dr. Lacey works at
Locations
College Heights Endoscopy Center3147 College Heights Blvd, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 841-2432
St. Luke's Sacred Heart Campus421 Chew St, Allentown, PA 18102 Directions (610) 439-8551
Gastroenterology Associates, Ltd3131 College Heights Blvd Ste 1200, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 439-8551
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first appointment with Dr Lacey and he spent so much time to explain everything to me. He answered all my questions. I feel so good after seeing him that he will definitely do everything he can to help me. I am so glad I chose to see him. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Sean Lacey, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lacey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lacey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lacey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lacey works at
Dr. Lacey has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lacey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lacey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lacey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lacey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lacey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.