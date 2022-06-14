Dr. Sean Lager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Lager, MD
Overview of Dr. Sean Lager, MD
Dr. Sean Lager, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.
Dr. Lager's Office Locations
New York20 E 46th St Rm 600, New York, NY 10017 Directions (908) 277-8936
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Palisades Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lager is a well known sports medicine provider who is understanding to patients needs and provides a plan to get you back on track with your daily activities.
About Dr. Sean Lager, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lager has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lager accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lager speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lager. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.