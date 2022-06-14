Overview of Dr. Sean Lager, MD

Dr. Sean Lager, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.



Dr. Lager works at Gotham City Orthopedics in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.