Dr. Laghaeian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sean Laghaeian, DPM
Overview of Dr. Sean Laghaeian, DPM
Dr. Sean Laghaeian, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Everett, WA.
Dr. Laghaeian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Laghaeian's Office Locations
-
1
Everett Clinic Kemp Surgery Center3927 Rucker Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 339-5407Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laghaeian?
I have complete confidence in the doctor. His knowledge and care are excellent, and I expect a lot. I appreciate his expertise and thorough explanations of my injury. Schedule tends to run behind.
About Dr. Sean Laghaeian, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Arabic and Turkish
- 1184640575
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laghaeian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laghaeian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laghaeian works at
Dr. Laghaeian speaks Arabic and Turkish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Laghaeian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laghaeian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laghaeian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laghaeian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.