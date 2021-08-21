Overview of Dr. Sean Lalin, MD

Dr. Sean Lalin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Saint Clare's Denville Hospital and Saint Clare's Dover Hospital.



Dr. Lalin works at Retina Specialists-New Jersey in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Hackettstown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.