Overview of Dr. Sean Larner, DO

Dr. Sean Larner, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Evansville, IN. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Deaconess Henderson Hospital and Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Larner works at Midwest ENT in Evansville, IN with other offices in Henderson, KY and Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Dizziness and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.