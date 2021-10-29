Overview of Dr. Sean Lasalle, MD

Dr. Sean Lasalle, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ferry County Memorial Hospital, Newport Hospital and Health Services, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, Providence St. Mary Medical Center and Whitman Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Lasalle works at Arthritis Northwest,PLLC in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Sjögren's Syndrome and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.