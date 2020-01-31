See All Neurosurgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Sean Lavine, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sean Lavine, MD

Dr. Sean Lavine, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center|University Of Southern California Medical Center

Dr. Lavine works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
Dr. Lavine's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York
    710 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation Brain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Endovascular Disorders Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Neurovascular Conditions Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tumor
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 31, 2020
    First let me say that as soon as I entered the department I was greeted very warmly. Then after just a few minutes I was in front of Dr. Lavine, I didn’t have to wait at all like I’ve had to do at all other doctors office. He was kind, courteous, respectful and answered all of my questions and put me at ease about my treatment options. I have been a patient of his now for over 5yrs and would never consider seeing anyone but him. I recommend him 100%!
    — Jan 31, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sean Lavine, MD
    About Dr. Sean Lavine, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1386797868
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center|University Of Southern California Medical Center
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Lavine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lavine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lavine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lavine works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lavine’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

