Dr. Sean Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sean Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center.
Locations
Northshore Center for Gastroenterology1880 W Winchester Rd Ste 201, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 247-0187
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Lee for a number of years. Very knowledgeable and caring. Answers questions fully in plain language. Great bed side manner. Highly recommended. Office staff friendly.
About Dr. Sean Lee, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1194765248
Education & Certifications
- University Il College Of Med
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
