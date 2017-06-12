Dr. Sean Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Lee, MD
Dr. Sean Lee, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Anchorage Bariatrics, LLC3909 Arctic Blvd Ste 101, Anchorage, AK 99503 Directions (907) 644-8446MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Dr. Lee saw me when I was at my lowest point. I had had bariatric surg. & things had gone very wrong, leaving me on a picc line just to get the nutrients I needed to stay alive. He did a rev. of the surg. that gave me back my life & the ability to eat once again. I still have a long way to go, but he has been patient, & compass.; he has spent time with my family mem. & me, expl. what had to be done and what I needed to do in order to recuperate & start my life over. I can't thank him enough.
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1295901312
- Duke University Graduate Medical Education
- Duke University Graduate Medical Education
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
