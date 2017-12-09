See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Oxnard, CA
Dr. Sean Leoni, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (57)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sean Leoni, MD

Dr. Sean Leoni, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Leoni works at Nsr Medical Group in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Downey, CA and Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters
Dr. Leoni's Office Locations

    Nsr Medical Group
    300 E Esplanade Dr Ste 420, Oxnard, CA 93036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 386-0197
    Innovative Wellness Medical Inc.
    11525 Brookshire Ave Ste 205, Downey, CA 90241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 254-6600
    Michael Eshaghian MD Inc.
    16661 Ventura Blvd Ste 504, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 788-8213

Echocardiogram Interpretation
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Gastroenteritis
Gastroenteritis

Treatment frequency



Echocardiogram Interpretation Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroenteritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 09, 2017
    I would have to say that from the initial phone call for an appointment to the post op appointments with the doctor and staff, the professionalism, love, care and best of all RESULTS with Mi Petite were outstanding . Rosalba,Columba,Helen and Dr. Leoni are extremely supportive. I will definitly be coming back to them for all my beauty needs. Thank You!
    Maytee in La Mirada, CA — Dec 09, 2017
    About Dr. Sean Leoni, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1669544052
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Leoni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leoni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leoni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leoni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Leoni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leoni.

