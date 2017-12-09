Overview of Dr. Sean Leoni, MD

Dr. Sean Leoni, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Leoni works at Nsr Medical Group in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Downey, CA and Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.