Dr. Sean Levchuck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levchuck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Levchuck, MD
Overview
Dr. Sean Levchuck, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Levchuck works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Cardiology of Li100 Port Washington Blvd Ste 108, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 365-3340
- 2 232 Barnum Ave, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 331-5014
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levchuck?
he was so nice. he's informative and cares about his patients. he has a great office too! hockey fan lol
About Dr. Sean Levchuck, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134188352
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levchuck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levchuck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levchuck works at
Dr. Levchuck has seen patients for Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levchuck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levchuck speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Levchuck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levchuck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levchuck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levchuck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.