Overview

Dr. Sean Li, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Shrewsbury, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Stony Brook University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Li works at Premier Pain Centers in Shrewsbury, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ and Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.