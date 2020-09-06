Dr. Sean Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Li, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Shrewsbury, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Stony Brook University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Premier Pain Centers - Shrewsbury170 Avenue At the Cmn Ste 6, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702 Directions (732) 380-0200Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Premier Pain Centers - Toms River1430 Hooper Ave Ste 205, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (732) 458-0322Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Premier Pain Centers - Freehold55 Schanck Rd Ste 18, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 431-9544Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Very thorough explanation from Dr. Li, professional atmosphere, clean environment.
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Stony Brook University School of Medicine
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Li has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
