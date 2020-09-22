Overview of Dr. Sean Lyden, MD

Dr. Sean Lyden, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Lyden works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.